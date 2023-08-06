Children and adults who are receiving prizes from the Commerce Public Library summer reading program have all been contacted. Be sure to stop by the library to pick up prizes.
- The Great Southeast Pollinator Census is approaching on August 18-19. Library Assistant Tami McClung reminds patrons to "be sure to go online to complete the census, it's fun and a great activity to do with children. Learning about the insects that help pollinate our crops and flowers is very important. Folks can also come by and pick-up a 2023 Pollinator Counting Sheet. Children who participate are encouraged to tell their Commerce librarian and they will receive an insect sticker and certificate."
- Are You Ready For Retirement? This program will be held on Thursday, August 17 at 6 p.m. Jacqui Lister, with Morgan Stanley, will address questions such as: What will my monthly income look like? Where will I live? Will I be able to afford vacations? Those interested can register with Lister by calling 706-535-7908.
- The library is participating once again in the Reading is Cool Program. Children ages 2-12 can earn a free ticket voucher to Disney on Ice by reading five books. Parents can then take the voucher to the box office to receive a free children's ticket. Disney on Ice will be performed at the State Farm Arena September 20-24 and the Gas South Arena September 28-Oct 1.The first 10 children who receive the ticket voucher will also receive a Dory Beanie Baby. See the librarian for more details.
- New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Kathy Reich's The Bone Hacker, Anita Gail Jones' The Peach Seed, Elizabeth Arcevedo's Family Lore, William W. Johnstone's Bad Hombres, Tracie Peterson's Finding Us, Gabrielle Meyer's In This Moment, Rebecca Yarros' Fourth Wing, Jason Kalinoski's Vorclaw and Sojourns in Vana, and Khalid Khalifah's No One Played Over Their Graves.
- New nonfiction include Raising Confident Kids in A Confusing World, The Psychology of Money and Dark Future.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and Storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., Are you Ready for Retirement Program at 6 p.m., Yoga at 6 p.m. and Chess at 6 p.m. through the month of August; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.