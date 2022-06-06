The Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County plans its first “Run to Greatness” 5K and Fun Run on June 11 beginning at 8:30 a.m.
This year’s event will be held at Spencer Park in downtown Commerce.
Registration is $25 for adults; $10 for children 11 years old and younger; and $5 for Boys and Girls Club members. Awards will be given to the overall top male and female, masters and grants masters and to the top three male and female finishers in each age group.
Race day registration and packet pickup begins at 7:30 a.m.
For more information or the registration form, visit BGCJCGA.org/RTG
The event is presented by SK battery America.
