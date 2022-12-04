Visit library

Amanda and Benjamin Dzimianski are shown at the Nicholson Public Library with the library's Silent Knight.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Bring your camera and take photos. Additional holiday festivities will be held at Benton Hall during this time.

The library also plans a drop-in craft event for children on Tuesday, Dec. 30, from 3-5 p.m. Children can drop in and make a paper Christmas wreath. The program is free and open to ages 2 and older with a parent/guardian. This event will be held at the library.

