Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6-8 p.m. Bring your camera and take photos. Additional holiday festivities will be held at Benton Hall during this time.
The library also plans a drop-in craft event for children on Tuesday, Dec. 30, from 3-5 p.m. Children can drop in and make a paper Christmas wreath. The program is free and open to ages 2 and older with a parent/guardian. This event will be held at the library.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 1:30 p.m. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. Adults 18 and older are welcome to join. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the Circulation Desk. This month, the group is reading Christmas in Peachtree Bluff by Kristy Woodson Harvey.
- New children’s books available for checkout: Christmas Princess, It’s Not the Three Little Pigs, The Great Caper Caper, Little Red Riding Hood and the Dragon, Black Panther Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream, Diana and Nubia Princesses of the Amazon, Frost Fair, The Sour Grape, and many more.
- The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 16, from 12-1:30 p.m. for a staff holiday lunch. Christmas holiday hours include: Closed from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26.
