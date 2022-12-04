Santa Claus will be visiting the Commerce Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m.
Children will be able to get pictures with Santa during this time.
The event is free, but donations are appreciated. Donations will support the American Legion Post 93 in Commerce.
