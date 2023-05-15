Bradley J. Schuman advanced to the rank of Freedom Rangeman on May 6. The Freedom award is Trail Life's highest award. Schuman is a charter member of Troop 594, which pioneered Trail Life in 2013 in response to BSA policy changes. Trail Life USA now serves over 45,000 boys. Schuman, age 16, is homeschooled in Jefferson.
Latest Jackson News
- St. Paul plans annual choir day
- Mt. Olive plans end of school year celebration, color run
- Schuman earns rank of Freedom Rangeman
- 12 CHS students participate in Georgia Future Educators Signing Day
- Pendergrass PD receives $10K state grant
- Bee removal class set in Jefferson
- Jefferson native named to state committee on foster care and adoption
- Ingraldi named to dean's list at University of Jamestown
Most Popular
Articles
- Commerce doctor killed in Tennessee plane crash
- BOE approved new school price at $36.6 million
- Angry crowd packs town hall meeting
- Commerce police investigating two shootings within two days
- BUFFINGTON: Officials were deer in the headlights at mass meeting
- Child life-flighted after wreck in Arcade
- Recent arrests made across Jackson County
- Jackson native inducted into astronaut hall of fame
- Vulcan opens Jackson quarry
- Town halls slated over higher property assessments
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.