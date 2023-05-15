Bradley J. Schuman advanced to the rank of Freedom Rangeman on May 6. The Freedom award is Trail Life's highest award. Schuman is a charter member of Troop 594, which pioneered Trail Life in 2013 in response to BSA policy changes. Trail Life USA now serves over 45,000 boys. Schuman, age 16, is homeschooled in Jefferson.

