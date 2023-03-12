The special Seasons of Song music program at the Commerce Public Library has been postponed until April. Seasons of Song will be held on Tuesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 3 to 5. Contact the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a place.
In other news at the Commerce library:
- Family Lego Club continues this Saturday from 12-2 p.m. It will normally be held the first and third Saturday of each month.
- There is a Microsoft Word Computer Class scheduled for Thursdays, March 23 and 30, from 4-5:30 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to sign-up for this program since there is limited space available.
- There will be a Credit and Debt Management class on March 27 at 1 p.m, promptly after a drop-in finance question-and-answer. Mrs. Lister will also be speaking on how to protect your credit from scams and predators. Patrons are encouraged to attend these monthly free and educational programs to help with money management, planning and credit protection.
- There will be family activities April 3-8 during spring break. More details will be shared at a later date.
- New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Iris Johansen's More Than Meets the Eye, Danielle Steel's Worthy Opponents, Jenny Colgan's Lessons At The School by the Sea, Laura Child's Lemon Curd Killer, Nina De Gramont's The Christie Affair and The Last Orphan by Gregg Hurwitz.
- New in nonfiction is The Quilted Home Handbook by Wendy Chow, and 8 Rules of Love by Jay Shetty. There is also a biography of Madame Restell by Jennifer Wright. This is the story of the life, death and resurrection of old New York's "most fabulous, fearless and infamous abortionist."
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.; and Saturday, Family Lego Club 12-2 p.m.
