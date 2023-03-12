Weaver

Historian Patrice Weaver, representing the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust, recently spoke about the Silverman family story at the Commerce Public Library.

The special Seasons of Song music program at the Commerce Public Library has been postponed until April. Seasons of Song will be held on Tuesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 3 to 5. Contact the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a place.

In other news at the Commerce library:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.