The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson reminds the community that September is "Library Card Sign-up Month."
"What can you do with your PINES library card? Books and DVDs for all ages are just the start," library leaders said. "As a member of the Piedmont Regional Library System (PRLS), the Harold S. Swindle Public Library now has Chromebooks available for checkout. The Chromebooks were made available through the GREER Grant. These are available free with your PINES library card. Stop by today and check out all the resources the library has to offer."
