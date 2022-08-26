The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson has announced that September is Library Card Sign-up Month. This year to celebrate, Georgians are being given a chance to win one of the new “Libraries Change Lives” T-shirts or magnet. The campaign runs from September 1-30 and while supplies last. Anyone who joins the email list https://georgialibraries.org/subscription/ will receive a magnet. To win a T-shirt, share one of the library's social media posts or a video/photo of your own. Follow Georgia Public Library Service on one of their social media platforms at Twitter, @georgialibs; Facebook, @georgialibraries; or Instagram, georgialibraries.
- As a member of the Piedmont Regional Library System, Nicholson public library is now offering Kanopy, a free video streaming service that provides instant access to thousands of critically acclaimed movies, documentaries, and kid-friendly favorites. All you need is your library card.
- A new monthly craft program, The Krafty Kingdon, is planned Tuesday, Sept. 20. Drop by the library annex between 3-5:15 p.m. to participate. This month, the group will be painting rocks that children can take home or place in our new “Wonderland Garden." The annex is located in the Benton Center. The program is free and open to all ages accompanied by a parent/guardian.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s choice is “The Second Mrs. Astor." Copies may be picked up at the Circulation Desk.
- The library will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day.
