Caled Allen, 2, is pictured with a book he checked out at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson.

The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson has announced that September is Library Card Sign-up Month. This year to celebrate, Georgians are being given a chance to win one of the new “Libraries Change Lives” T-shirts or magnet. The campaign runs from September 1-30 and while supplies last. Anyone who joins the email list https://georgialibraries.org/subscription/ will receive a magnet. To win a T-shirt, share one of the library's social media posts or a video/photo of your own. Follow Georgia Public Library Service on one of their social media platforms at Twitter, @georgialibs; Facebook, @georgialibraries; or Instagram, georgialibraries.

In other library news:

