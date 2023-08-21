Wayne and Stacie Shuler of Jefferson, announce the engagement of their son, Seth Thomas James Shuler, Jefferson, to Elina Stepanyan, of Yerevan, Armenia.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Armen and Yulia Abrahamyan and an interior design graduate of Yerevan, Armenia.
