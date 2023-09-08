September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Jefferson Public Library joins libraries throughout Georgia to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a free public library card.

"From borrowing books, ebooks, and audiobooks to help with your technology, learning new skills, or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy while saving money," Jefferson library leaders said. "There’s something for everyone at Jefferson Public Library, and signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning."

