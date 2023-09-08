September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Jefferson Public Library joins libraries throughout Georgia to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a free public library card.
"From borrowing books, ebooks, and audiobooks to help with your technology, learning new skills, or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy while saving money," Jefferson library leaders said. "There’s something for everyone at Jefferson Public Library, and signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning."
Upcoming programs include:
- Carol Osborn is starting chair yoga at JPL. Visit the library on September 27 at 3:30 p.m. for gentle stretching and exercises to increase flexibility in this beginner-friendly class. You’ll move your major joints in their full range of motion for enhanced mobility, and perform strengthening movements to improve muscular strength and endurance all without getting down on the floor.
- Lego Day will be back once again. Due to the library's closure over Labor Day, Lego Day has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Come hang out with other Lego fans, play with the library's sizable brick collection and create something.
- Adults and little ones under the age of 2 can always visit the library on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for Bouncing Babies, but the baby storytime has something extra special in store for September. In celebration of National Literacy Month, babies (and others) can participate in an additional early literacy activity to accompany storytime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.