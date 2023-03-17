Sing and Say, Dance and Play in a free music and movement course for children at the Commerce Public Library. Children from 3-5 will develop early music and literacy skills while exploring the expressive qualities of music. A variety of instruments will be used including Orff mallet, percussion and rhythm instruments as well as folk dancing, singing, creating, moving and sharing stories. The class will be held on Tuesdays April 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a place.
- A Craft and Chat program will be held on April 4 from 1-3 p.m. Xiaohong Hart will offer one on one help in making felt flowers and jewelry for Easter and spring. These felt creations may be wearable as jewelry or used as decorations for the home.
- The Commerce Public Library welcomed Cheryl Cremeans to the staff in January. She is a Georgia native and longtime library patron who, along with husband Joe, homeschooled two sons all the way through high school. Cremeans' special interests are photography, computer skills, gardening, livestock farming and "all things education" including Georgia's Dual Enrollment and Dual Achievement programs offered at local colleges in which both sons participated.
- There will be a Financial drop-in workshop with Jacqui Lister on March 27 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Lister will discuss protecting your credit from scammers and credit and debt management. Patrons are encouraged to attend this workshop to learn more about how to protect identity and credit. Immediately following this drop-in program, Lister will stay to provide help for anyone interested in making budgets.
- During Spring Break from April 4-7, the Commerce library will be full of activities. There will be a grow-your-own-pet as an in-library craft as well as a family storytime on April 5 at 10:30 a.m. Additionally, Keith Karnock, magician and ventriloquist, will present a program on April 6 at 11 a.m.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, March 27, yoga at 10:30 a.m., financial Q&A 11 a.m-1 p.m., and a budget class at 1 p.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.; and Saturday, March 18, Family Lego Club 12-2 p.m.
