Sing and Say, Dance and Play in a free music and movement course for children  at the Commerce Public Library. Children from 3-5 will develop early music and literacy skills while exploring the expressive qualities of music. A variety of instruments will be used including Orff mallet, percussion and rhythm instruments as well as folk dancing, singing, creating, moving and sharing stories. The class will be held on Tuesdays April 4, 11, 18 and 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a place.

