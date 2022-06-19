Smokey Bear and his friends from the Georgia Forestry Commission recently visited the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson to share how to prevent forest fires. Smokey posed with the children, gave out coloring books, activity books, rulers and bookmarks. The children also made stick puppets and received Smokey Bear Certificates.
The Nicholson library also had a visit from Mark Merchant, ventriloquist, magician and comedian. Merchant brought along several of his friends. He gave a demonstration on how the puppets worked and how he can throw his voice.
Other news from the Nicholson library includes:
- Mermaid Kasey will stories and adventures during Mermaid Story Time on Thursday, June 23, at 1 p.m. The program is free and open to all ages with a caregiver. The program will be held at the Benton Center in the Library Annex Room.
- Pool Noodle Structure Day will be held on Tuesday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m. Children ages 3 and older will make their own aquatic sculptures to take home. The program is free and open to ages 3 and up with a caregiver. This program will be held at the Benton Center Library Annex Room.
- The Nicholson “Quilt with Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library” have designed a patriotic quilt for this year’s raffle. The quilt is 84x84 and will fit a queen size bed or can be used as a wall hanging. The drawing will be at the City of Nicholson’s July Independence Day celebration. Tickets are $2 each, 3 for $5, or 6 for $10. You can buy them at the library booth at the festival. All proceeds from the raffle support the Nicholson Public Library Summer Reading Program.
- The library will have a booth at the City of Nicholson's Independence Day celebration, set for July 2 from noon to 9 p.m. There will be feature vendors, a live band and fireworks at dark.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet Thursday, July 21, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is The Matarese Circle by Robert Ludlum. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
