As a member of the Piedmont Regional Library System, the Nicholson Public Library is now offering Kanopy, a free video streaming service that provides instant access to thousands of critically acclaimed movies, documentaries and kid-friendly favorites.
All you need is your library card. Any library patron can stream Kanopy on any of their favorite devices. Kanopy is accessed on a desktop and SmartTV apps like Roku, Apple TV and fire stick.
“Over the past few years, PRLS had the vision to expand its e-Library services through free eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines. Kanopy is the natural next step in our commitment to reducing any and all barriers to library services," said Rhonda O’Keeffe, library manager.
- A new program, The Krafty Kingdom, is planned Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 3-5:15 p.m. Children can drop by the library annex to make a craft. The annex is located in the Benton Center. The program is free and open to all ages accompanied by a parent/guardian.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, September 15, at 1:30 p.m. Copies of the current book may be picked up at the Circulation Desk.
- The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility. The library has trained and certified agents by The U.S. Department of State, to initiate passport services. Call today and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
- The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out. The library also offer faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
- The library will be closed on Saturday, September 3, and Monday, September 5, in observance of Labor Day.
