(Note: Will Clark is a native of Jackson County and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He wrote the following article for The Oakleaf, a Navy newsletter, about his recent Ironman competition experience.)
By LTJG William Clark, SC, USN, Member
Before I arrived to my new duty station at NAVSUP FLCSI-Site Rota, Spain, I took leave. While on leave, my good friend and classmate from The Naval Academy, Captain Carlos Gallardo randomly called and we caught up on our personal and military lives.
Carlos cross-commissioned from USNA to the Air Force and aspired to be an Air Force Special Forces Pararescue (PJ) Specialist. Carlos was always in shape and pushed himself physically.
At USNA, we held each other accountable — he made me go harder and longer than I thought I was capable. When we spoke, Carlos mentioned he had minor setbacks with his PT pipeline and asked what I was training for and what goals I had. I had none at the time, I just made sure to train hard and stay in shape. Carlos suggested I do the ultimate endurance race, an Ironmao Triathlon. We briefly spoke about this in the past, the idea of training together. I gave in and told him that he was right, and I would do it for him. He ended the call by saying to reach out if I ever need anything, that he cared and loved me.
About two months after I arrived in Spain, on May 16, 2022, I received a phone call that Carlos had committed suicide. I don't know what demons he battled, but I wish I reached out and spoke to him one last time. At that point, I decided I would do an Ironman for him and for all military members struggling out there. I registered for the next available and closest race — Barcelona on October 2nd. Having a little over four months to train and prepare myself, I was determined to complete the race.
An Ironman Triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile (Marathon) run, completed in that one order, one after the other. Before 1 started training, I had not ridden a bike longer than an hour. I had a decent road bike and just went with what I had at the time. Everything is mental and anything is possible. This was for Carlos.
My job title at NAVSUP FLCSI-Site Rota is the Logistics Support Officer for Fleet Support. The main mission of this job is in the title Support the Fleet. We ensure all ships, units, and personnel in the AOR are supported, whether it be providing support in cargo, food, fuel, postal, etc. Fleet Support enables the warfighter to perform their mission to the fullest capability. With current world events, the Op-Tempo in the Sixth Fleet has been more than demanding-constant logistic support and last minute evolutions; working million dollar food orders and parts for the Truman and Bush Carrier Strike Groups; getting parts shipped and transported to ships late at night, early mornings, and on weekends; emergent port visit support, and even having to go to TAD across Europe to make sure whatever ship is supported wherever they were pulling into. Whatever requirements arose, the Fleet Support team along side other entities on NAVSTA Rota, made it happen.
Balancing my job while training for an Ironman was challenging. My days began at 0430 and often included an hour swim during lunch. Each training session was about 3-4 hours a day. On weekends, training would last 4-6 hours, mainly focusing on-the-bike time. I stayed disciplined and focused during those months. As much as I wanted to go out and have fun with friends on Friday and Saturday nights, I knew what my morning would consist of. I wanted to be prepared and ready for this Ironman — I was doing this for Carlos. Along with early mornings and hard training days came a lot of unnecessary stress and irritability. I did not want the training I was going through to affect my job. Though I was drained after most days, I knew I would come out stronger, both mentally and physically — anything is possible. I was never going quit on this goal Carlos set for me.
On October 2nd, I flew to Barcelona for the Ironman competition. The entire time I was racing I had Carlos in the back of my mind.
I finished the Ironman in 11 hours and 53 minutes — 140.6 miles (226 km) of work done. Every person has a "why" when they have a goal. My "why" was Carlos and all active and veteran service members out there struggling.
We all need to remember-we matter and are loved. Reach out and find help because it is there. You are here for a reason. Carlos, this was for you. YOU ARE AN IRONMAN!
