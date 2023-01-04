Will Clark

 LTJG William Clark recently completed the Iron­man Triathalon in Barcelona. He finished the 140.6 miles in 11 hours and 53 minutes.

(Note: Will Clark is a native of Jackson County and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy. He wrote the following article for The Oakleaf, a Navy newsletter, about his recent Ironman competition experience.)

By LTJG William Clark, SC, USN, Member

