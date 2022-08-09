A Summer Concert Series was held at Maysville City Park Amphitheater on Saturday, July 30, to raise funds for the Maysville Downtown Development Authority. Ray Philips a local musician opened for Sean VanMeter who performed an Elton John tribute.
Phillips and VanMeter have performed many concerts together since meeting at a local talent show at the Maysville Public Library.
Phillips recalls singing an a capella song that she had written herself.
“I felt I kind of had the chance to win and Sean got up there and played everyone out. When all of us contestants heard him, we were like yeah, we’re not winning, and he won of course," Phillips laughed recalling.
However, Phillips did take home second place at the talent show and the two became friends playing many shows together.
Phillips is a 24-year-old self-taught artist who was born in Gainesville and grew up in Maysville for most of her life. She attended Banks County High School and she currently resides in Gainesville where she works as a server at Mellow Mushroom.
Phillips began developing her skills in music at a young age.
“I remember we always had a little piano in the house, and I sat on it and banged around on it until I figured it out,” she said. “My dad has always encouraged me to sing and stuff.”
She became familiar with singing in front of a crowd at church at the age of 13 before her father brought her to Lee Davis Studios in Maysville where she began recording music when she turned 15 years old among playing gigs in Atlanta and Athens.
“I’m just trying to slowly get my music out there,” she said. “Before COVID-19 I was performing more but it’s been kind of rocky getting back into it. I do have bad nerves when getting on stage, I just try to push through it. And Covid kind of made it worse so I’m getting back into it slowly but surely.”
Phillips has since released an album called “Translucent” along with many singles which she recorded at Lee Davis Studios. She can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and TikTok.
Lee Davis has lived in Maysville for over 40 years. Opening his recording studio in 1986, he has produced and recorded talents such as Jefferson’s Cory Smith, John Berry and Mama Jan Smith who is one of the top vocal coaches in the world, working with Justin Bieber, Usher, Drake and Shania Twain to name a few.
Davis who has worked with Phillips for many years said, “She is a great singer and songwriter. If you heard her tonight, you know that. She plays piano, guitar, ukulele, the flute and she is a good percussionist. She’s a phenomenal talent. It’s crazy how talented she is.”
Sean VanMeter is also one of the many talents who has worked with Davis.
“I began teaching Sean when he was six years old. The story of us meeting is kind of a crazy story,” said Davis. “Even before Sean was born my mother told Lulu White (Sean’s godmother) if she ever had a son, I would teach him how to play the piano. At the time I didn’t teach, I recorded music and toured. So out of the blue I told Lulu yes, that I would teach Sean. I said yes to her for some reason and it’s probably the best thing I’ve ever done. He is a great student, very intelligent. He can memorize pieces of music that most people take years to learn. He can learn them really fast, It’s pretty incredible. He works really hard, practicing four to five hours a day, sometimes longer.”
VanMeter is 23 years old and is a Jefferson native who recently graduated from Piedmont University with degrees in music and mathematics and he was the valedictorian of his class. His musical talent has taken him on tours around the world, including touring Italy at just 12 years old. He has appeared at such historic venues as the Morton Theatre, Jerry Farber's Side Door, Legends Park, the 14th Street Playhouse and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. In addition, he has performed alongside world-renowned entertainers such as Xavier Lewis, Chris Owens, Steve Dorff and Dannette Flint. VanMeter is also featured in season two episode seven of Netflix’s “Queer Eye.”
“I always enjoyed listening to music,” said VanMeter. “My dad and I would sit together for hours, and he would play all his music for me, and I would just listen. I have always had a love for music. Around the time I turned six I really wanted to learn an instrument. I don’t know how I settled on piano, but I do remember specifically wanting to learn piano, so my parents found a music teacher for me, and I started taking lessons with Lee Davis.”
His parents, Theresa and the late John VanMeter, wanted him to perform so they started booking gigs for him at assisted living facilities and nursing homes so he could gain experience being in front of a crowd. For the first few years, VanMeter only made volunteer appearances at retirement communities before landing his first paying gig at Sarah’s a Maysville restaurant which launched him into his career as a professional musician. Since then, he has released four albums. VanMeter's self-titled debut album was released in 2008, with three more following it since. The most recent of these, The Real Sean VanMeter, is his first collection of original recordings. On this album, the song “Louise” details the relationship that he has had with music through his life.
“It’s sort of a love song to the piano in a since,” said VanMeter.
His new single “Just a Moment” will release on Aug. 31. His music can be found on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube and almost any music streaming service. His music is also linked on his website at www.seanvanmeter.com.
As for VanMeter’s next undertaking, he has accepted an offer to be the piano bar entertainer on the Carnival Cruise Line "Carnival Dream." He will set sail from Galveston, Texas, in November to complete his four-month long expedition.
“That’s a really entertainment focused gig. So, the musical performance aspect of it is sort of secondary just to keeping the crowd going. It’s a lot about using music as a means just to keep energy up, to keep people smiling, laughing and having a good time. I’m definitely excited for that. I think it will be a great opportunity for me to sort of hone my chops at keeping people engaged and keeping a room going,” said VanMeter.
