The Commerce Public Library has announced that this summer has been busier than pre-COVID summer. Library staff have seen many new families and patrons creating higher check-outs than previous summers.
"The library had 484 kids participate in the Oceans of Possibilities summer reading challenge this year," staff member Tami McClung said. "Of those children, they either tracked the number of books they read or minutes they read if they were reading chapter books. I am happy to announce as of July 15, the children read 14,629 books and 47,786 minutes. Way to go everyone!"
In other library news:
Winners of the Library Bingo summer reading program for teens and adults will be announced next week. The library thanks the Friends of the Library, DQ of Commerce and Tanger Outlets for their gift donations in support of the 2022 Summer Reading Program. The winner of the Georgia Aquarium pass will be announced in early August. Younger patrons participating in early literacy activities are able to pick up their prizes till July 30.
Children 18 and under have enjoyed daily lunches all summer long thanks to the many donors who helped make this happen: Commerce City Schools, Quality Foods, Four Seasons Garden Club, the Banks Jackson Food Bank, Commerce Library Board, Commerce First Baptist Church, Friends of the Library, Red Clay Realty, Commerce Kiwanis and SK Battery America. Library volunteers have helped staff pick up and pack these lunches. The library has served over 1,500 meals during the eight weeks of summer reading. "Thank you Commerce for being so good to our kids," said manager Angel Abounader.
Looking ahead there will be several interesting family programs during August, more on this next week.
Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles at 10:30 a.m. and Family Story Time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Financial Q&A, Teen Smash at 4-5:30 p.m., chess at 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
