The Commerce Public Library's Summer Reading Program, "Oceans of Possibilities," has come to an end. Library organizers have announced the following Book Bingo raffle winners for the adult program:
- Katherine Freedman is the adult winner of a $100 gift card, compliments of the Friends of the Library
- Becky Huss is the winner of a $25 for Simple Blessings
Patrons are reminded to pick up all prizes by July 30. For those participating in the early literacy challenge for babies, be sure to bring in your completed forms to receive a summer bag and to be entered into a raffle to win a Dairy Queen ice cream cake, compliments of the Commerce Dairy Queen.
- children's librarian, Brittney, encourages patrons to "be sure to check out The Carlos Museum's Wrapped up in Reading Summer Reading program. The program provides suggestions for great books related to the Carlos Museum's collections and exhibitions. Children who read five books from the summer 2022 book list and return their completed reading diary to the museum by September 1 will receive prizes. Keep in mind, the public library has a museum pass year round that allows families to visit the Michael Carlos Museum, one of my favorite museums in Georgia." More information on Wrapped Up in Reading can be found at https://carlos.emory.edu/wrapped-up-in-reading.
- for adults, the library currently hosts weekly programs (such as yoga, knitting and chess), as well as monthly specials (such as book club, writers club, finance and health/safety).
- there will be a Stop the Bleed First Aid class on August 23 at 1 p.m. Sign-ups are required as space is limited. Call or come into the library to sign-up. There will also be an Alzheimer Awareness class and Basic CPR later in the fall. Check back for more details.
- upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesdays, Adult Writers Group at 10:30 am; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles at 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Smash at 4-5:30 p.m., chess at 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
