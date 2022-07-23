The Commerce Public Library's Summer Reading Program, "Oceans of Possibilities," has come to an end. Library organizers have announced the following Book Bingo raffle winners for the adult program:

  • Katherine Freedman is the adult winner of a $100 gift card, compliments of the Friends of the Library
  • Becky Huss is the winner of a $25 for Simple Blessings

