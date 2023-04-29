Sign-up for the Summer Reading Program at the Commerce Public Library begins on Monday, May 22.

Parents can register through Beanstack again this year so kids can start reading towards prizes.Those planning summer vacations might want to put dates for special programs at the library on calendars at home. Lee Bryan will be presenting Dr. Dinosaur at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1. There will be family folk dancing offered on Thursday, June 15, at 4 p.m. And there will be a Korean Cultural performance at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

