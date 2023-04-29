Sign-up for the Summer Reading Program at the Commerce Public Library begins on Monday, May 22.
Parents can register through Beanstack again this year so kids can start reading towards prizes.Those planning summer vacations might want to put dates for special programs at the library on calendars at home. Lee Bryan will be presenting Dr. Dinosaur at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1. There will be family folk dancing offered on Thursday, June 15, at 4 p.m. And there will be a Korean Cultural performance at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.
There will be drop-in activities scheduled throughout the summer, as well, so patrons are invited to stop by whenever possible to see what is happening at the library that day. Baby and Me will continue on Fridays, and the regular preschool childrens' program on Wednesday will be planned as a family storytime for all ages. There are other additional programs planned so be sure to pick up a calendar of activities.
Other news from the library include:
- Representatives from the American Legion Post 93 will be at the library on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. starting on May 6. Veterans and their families may ask questions about benefits and other resources available.
- The library is partnering with the American Red Cross by hosting a blood drive on May 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Visit www.redcrossblodd.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to sign up. All donors will receive a $10 gift card via email. Call or register online to make an appointment.
- The Alzheimer's Association is presenting a talk on Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia on May 9 at 6 p.m. Registration is not required, but encouraged at https://tinyurl.com/COMPUBLIB
- New adult fiction include: Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke's Where Are The Children Now, Diana Palmer's The Loner, Sharon Sala's Don't Back Down, Biranna Labuskes' The Librarian of Banned Books, Laura Dave's The Last Thing He Told Me, Lee Smith's Silver Alert,and T.Jefferson Parker's The Rescue. There are also two new David Baldacci books: Long Shadows and Simply Lies.
- New adult non-fiction includes On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation, by Kim Samuel, new travel guides as well as Timothy Keller's book entitled Forgive: Why Should I and How Can I?
- Upcoming programs include: Saturday, Family Lego Club 12-2 p.m.; Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, May 9, Blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and Storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and Yoga at 6 p.m.; and Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.