Sunglasses

Michalal Odell shows off her new sunglasses she received as a prize from the Nicholson library. Michalal is 18 months old. Her Aunt Vernita is holding her.

Summer Reading Program sign up begins Monday, May 22, at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. Stop by the library or go to prlib.beanstack.org to register.

Every child who registers will receive a free cookie from Subway at Banks Crossing, a sticker and bookmark.  

