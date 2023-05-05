Summer Reading Program sign up begins Monday, May 22, at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. Stop by the library or go to prlib.beanstack.org to register.
Every child who registers will receive a free cookie from Subway at Banks Crossing, a sticker and bookmark.
Kick off you summer fun at the Nicholson library on Thursday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. with the Half Moon Petting Zoo. The program is free for all ages with a caregiver.
Other news at the Nicholson library includes:
- The Nicholson library is raffling off a handmade bulldog quilt. Tickets are $1 each. The drawing will be on July 1. Tickets are available at the library. The quilt was created and made by the “Quilting Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library." All monies raised support the children’s Summer Reading Program.
- Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets on Thursday, May 18, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is “Overkill” by Sandra Brown. Stop by the Circulation Desk for your copy. Ages 16 and over are welcome.
- The library will be closed Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.
