Summer readers at the Commerce Public Library are able to log their time and books read until July 17. Children can stop pick-up prizes through July 30.
Over 13,300 books have been read by library patrons this summer. There will be a raffle for teens and adults who have been participating in reading Bingo on Monday, July 18.
"This has been one of the most energetic summer's the library has had since COVID," library manager Angel Abounader said. "An art show, mermaid storytime, puppets, magicians, drumming, snakes, storywalks, crafts, daily lunches, weekly storytimes and even Harry Potter have all been a part of this summer's reading program. A special thank you to the Commerce Friends of the Library, Huber Engineered Wood, Tanger Outlets of Banks Crossing, DQ of Commerce, Cream & Shuga, the City of Commerce and the many volunteers and hard working staff for all their support and help. It takes a lot of energy and support to pull off summer reading."
In other library news:
- The Commerce library will continue to offer free lunches from 12-12:30 p.m. to children 18 and under, thanks to volunteers and donors in the community.
- Children's librarian Brittney Warren extends a "thank you" to caregivers for bringing children to the library's first ever Triwizard Tournament last Thursday. Warren shared that "over 160 folks came out to enjoy activities such as freeing Dobby the house elf, being assigned a House of Hogwarts by the sorting hat, quidditch tryouts, Hagrid's balancing dragon egg game, putt putt maze and being dazzled by Professor McGonangall."
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m. and chair yoga at noon; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles at 10:30 a.m. and Family Story Time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Smash at 4-5:30 p.m., chess at 6 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
