Summer reading continues at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson.
Children of all ages recently painted their own canvases at the Nicholson library. Each child could choose between using a template or creating their own masterpiece.
Adventurers of all ages helped the library's Talewise Science Hero, Jasmine Fuch, save the planet using science.
“The program is a great way to teach children that science can be fun," library leaders said.
Magic, juggling arts and comedy will be rolling into the Nicholson library when the Crescent Circus arrives on Thursday, June 22, at 11 a.m. The duo of Nathan Kepner and Morgan Tsu-Raun will present the program.
Dawn Mahealani will teach Tahitian, Hawaiian and Poi Ball New Zealand dances on Thursday, June 29, at 11 a.m.
All programs, unless noted otherwise, are held at the Library Annex Room in Benton Center. All programs are free and open to all ages with a caregiver.
In other library news:
