Summer reading is in full swing at the Commerce Public Library.

"Prizes are already being given to those who are finishing five squares, or more, on their Bingo cards, " states Library Assistant Natalie Thompson. "We've even had several readers who have completed three Bingo challenges and have been entered into the final Funopolis gift card raffle." Teens, adults and babies are reading towards their own prizes.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.