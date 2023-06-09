Summer reading is in full swing at the Commerce Public Library.
"Prizes are already being given to those who are finishing five squares, or more, on their Bingo cards, " states Library Assistant Natalie Thompson. "We've even had several readers who have completed three Bingo challenges and have been entered into the final Funopolis gift card raffle." Teens, adults and babies are reading towards their own prizes.
A bevy of activities are also available at the library or online through Piedmont Regional resources such as Beanstack, A B C Mouse or World Book online. Family story times, Baby and Me, and Smash Brothers continue weekly, while adults can join in on Yoga, Hooks and Needles, Writers Club or the new Beekeepers Club. All ages are invited to Chess weekly during the summer as well, and Family Lego Club continues on the first and third Saturdays.
On Thursday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. there will be a Korean Cultural program which will showcase traditional Samulnori music. Samulnori means "the play of four things" and is traditionally performed outside while combining four different percussive instruments. Join others in the Memorial Garden, weather permitting, to enjoy this performance of Korean folk music.
Other library news includes:
- New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Martha Wells' The Witch King, Madeline Martin's The Librarian Spy, Howard Frank Mosher's Points North, Mary Kay Andrews' Sunset Beach, and Luis Alberto Urrea's Good Night Irene.
- New nonfiction titles range from Rodale's Garden Insect, Disease and Weed Guide, to Star Wars Timelines or to After the Miracle: the Political Crusades of Helen Keller and Walking with God in the Season of Motherhood.
- Commerce has added new copies to the always popular Dog Man and Cat Kid graphic novels.
- Upcoming events include: Saturday, June 17, Family Lego 12-2 p.m.; Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m., Family Storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m., Yoga at 6 p.m., Chess at 6 p.m. and Korean Cultural program 6:30 p.m.; Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
