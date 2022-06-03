Summer Reading is in full swing at Jefferson Public Library. Patrons can continue to register on prlib.beanstack.org to log their reading and win prizes. Upon completion of Levels 1 and 2, kids 4 years and under will be entered in a drawing for a new tricycle. Kids five years and up will have a chance to win a new bicycle. Participants who reach the highest level will be entered in a drawing to win the grand prize for a family membership to the Georgia Aquarium.
The library's June calendar is packed with programs for the family. We have programs for all age groups. Sign-ups are required for a few events due to limited space.
Upcoming programs include:
- Lee Bryan, That Puppet Guy will perform Circus Fanta-Sea on June 8 at 10 a.m.
- Dress in your tea party best and join the library for a tea party and cookie decorating on June 13 at 2 p.m. Sign-up is required due to limited space. This program is for adults only.
- A storytime at the train next to the Jefferson High School will be held on June 15 at 10:30 a.m. There will be stories and outdoor activities.
- My Reptile Guys will be at Jefferson Public Library on June 21 at 10 a.m. This educational and interactive program features many kinds of reptiles. A petting zoo will be available after the show.
- On June 22, Teacher Trippe will lead a one-day workshop at 4 p.m. to help artistic students, ages 8–teen, hone their drawing skills. This event is free and open to all experience levels, but sign-up is required.
- Brenda Bean with Parrot Productions will showcase her brightly colored crew of parrots on June 30 at 1:30 p.m.
Summer Reading performances are sponsored by John and Connie Peebles.
