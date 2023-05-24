Summer Reading is in full swing at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson.
Stop by the library or go to prlib.beanstack.org to sign up. Every child that registers at the Nicholson library will receive a free cookie from Subway at Banks Crossing, a sticker and a bookmark. As children complete reading levels, they earn prizes. Readers who complete 45 books/12.5 hours of reading will earn a ticket for a grand prize. Prizes levels are at 20 and 40. Forty-five and up earn tickets for grand prizes.
Summer fun kicks off at the Nicholson Public Library on Thursday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. with the Half Moon Petting Zoo. The program is free for all ages with a caregiver.
- Splash into the library on Tuesday, June 6, at 2 p.m. for Mermaid Story Time. Enjoy a story and photos with Mermaid Kasey. This event is free to all ages with a caregiver.
- Check out one of the new preloaded Playaway Launchpads for children. These sturdy, 100% secure, no Wi-Fi needed tablets are an educational resource for children ages 3 and older. Each tablet contains a combination of learning apps of interactive play to give children the tools to learn and succeed. Stop by any of the Piedmont Public Libraries (including Nicholson) and check out one.
- The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is raffling off a handmade Georgia Bulldog quilt. Tickets are $1 each. The drawing will be on July 1. Tickets are available at the library. The quilt was created and made by “The Quilting Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library." All monies raised support the Summer Reading Program.
- The library will be closed Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.