Summer Reading is in full swing at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson.

Stop by the library or go to prlib.beanstack.org to sign up. Every child that registers at the Nicholson library will receive a free cookie from Subway at Banks Crossing, a sticker and a bookmark. As children complete reading levels, they earn prizes. Readers who complete 45 books/12.5 hours of reading will earn a ticket for a grand prize. Prizes levels are at 20 and 40. Forty-five and up earn tickets for grand prizes.

