The summer reading program has begun at Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. A petting zoo is the first program of the summer and will be held Thursday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m.
All our programs are free and open to all ages with a parent/caregiver. You can register for summer reading at prlib.Beanstack.org or at your nearest public library. Children who register at the Nicholson Public Library will receive a bookmark, sticker, and Subway cookie (Banks Crossing) coupon. Stop by the circulation desk to receive your sign up prizes.
OTHER LIBRARY NEWS
- Children and adults of all ages stopped by to visit with PuRL (Piedmont Regional Library System’s Pop-Up Rolling Library at Petsense of Banks Crossing. Children enjoyed meeting new furry friends, face painting, checked out books, and received a take home craft. Thank you to Petsense of Banks Crossing for inviting us to this community event.
- The Nicholson “Quilt with Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library” have designed a gorgeous patriotic quilt for this year’s raffle. The quilt is 84x84 and will fit a queen size bed or can be used as a wall hanging. Tickets are $2 each, 3 for $5, or 6 for $10. All proceeds from the raffle help support the Nicholson Public Library Summer Reading Program. The drawing for the quilt will be held at the Nicholson’s July Independence Day Festival (Saturday, July 2).
- The library is closed on Saturdays in May and will be closed Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day.
