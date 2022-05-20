The Jefferson Public Library is ready for another year of the Summer Reading Program. Be sure to register on Beanstack at prlib.beanstack.org to log your reading and win prizes. Participants who reach the highest level will be entered in a drawing to win the grand prize for a family membership to the Georgia Aquarium.
Summer programs and performances kick off on June 1.
Upcoming programs include:
•June 7 from 6-8 p.m. — Laser tag. Laser phasers will be available after-hours for a fun evening of laser tag. Ages 6-10 will play at 6 p.m. and ages 11-adults will play at 6:45 p.m.
•June 8 at 10 a.m. — Puppet show. Lee Bryan, That Puppet Guy, will be at the library to perform Circus Fanta-Sea.
•June 13 at 2 p.m. — Tea Party. Dress in your tea party best for a tea party and cookie decorating. Sign-up is required due to limited space. This program is for adults only.
•June 15 at 10:30 a.m. — Storytime at the Train. Meet library patrons at the train next to the Jefferson High School for stories and outdoor activities.
•June 21 at 10 a.m. — My Reptile Guys. This educational and interactive program features many kinds of reptiles. A petting zoo will be available after the show.
•June 30 at 1:30 p.m. — Come for an entertaining afternoon with Parrot Productions. Brenda Bean will showcase her brightly colored crew of parrots.
Summer Reading performances are sponsored by John and Connie Peebles.
