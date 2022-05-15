Sign-ups begin on Friday, May 20, for the Commerce Public Library's summer reading program. This year's theme is "Ocean of Possibilities."
The online Beanstack program is set up for patrons to keep up with summer reading, but paper logs will also be available. Flyers with information about special programs during the summer, as well as details of the prizes that may be earned for reading, will be given out at school and at the library. Children and teens can pick up a make-and-take craft each week during the summer. This information will also be on the Library's Facebook page and the Commerce's Mainstreet Facebook page. Some of the children's crafts include a sea turtle, a pirate magnet, and a fish windsock. Teens may stop by to pick up crafts to make seashell necklaces, rainbow sensory jars and sun prints.
The first summer reading program will be a drop-in where teens and adults will be invited to relax and paint some watercolor sea creatures. This is beginner-friendly with no drawing required and will be held on Saturday, May 21, and on June 4.
There will also be an exhibit of the artwork made by students in Laura Cox's Story Book Art Club. These students have been meeting monthly with Cox over the past year, and this exhibit will present many of their creations. It will be held on Tuesday, May 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Other summer programs include:
- Watercolor painting — Saturday, May 21, and June 4 (drop in)
- Storybook Art Club Show — Tuesday, May 24, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Lee Bryan That Puppet Guy Circs Fanta-See — Thursday, June 2, at 11 a.m.
- Magician Keith Karnok — Tuesday, June 7, at 11 a.m.
- Block Party at Chaney Park — Thursday, June 16, from 4-7 p.m.
- Coastal Snakes with Mr. Andy — Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (drop in)
- Beatin' Path Drumming — Thursday, June 23, at 11 a.m.
- Storytime with a Mermaid — Monday, June 27, at 2 p.m.
- Patriotic Program at Spencer Park with the American Legion Albert Gordon Post 56 — Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m. with music and fireworks afterwards.
- Tri-Wizard Tournament — Thursday, July 7, from 11 to 2 p.m. (drop in)
OTHER LIBRARY NEWS
- Another partnership has just been announced for those who have library cards. The Alliance Theatre in the Woodruff Arts Center in downtown Atlanta will now give out four free passes to their performances. Call or stop by the library for details of this new program. Playing from May 25 through June 26 is Trading Places, which has been described as "a hilarious new musical inspired by the beloved film of the same name."
- New adult fiction include: Amanda Quick's When She Dreams, James Patterson's 22 Seconds, Mary Kay Andrews' The Homewrecker, and Nancy Thayer's Summer Love. There are both large print and regular copies of Mike Lupica's Robert B. Parker's Stone Throw and Payback also on the shelves.
- New nonfiction include: Bill O' Reilly's Killing the Killers, The Art of Papercraft by Helen Hiebert, A Beginner's Guide to Sewing by Hand and Machine, Shaq's Family Style by Shaquille O'Neal, Half Baked Harvest Every Day, The 30 Minute DASH Diet Cookbook, The Everything Easy DASH Diet Cookbook, Move the Body Heal the Mind by Jennifer Heisz, Already Enough by Lisa Olvera, Hygge Simplified, and A Brief History of Equality by Thomas Piketty.
Upcoming events include:
- Mondays —Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; and chair yoga at noon
- Wednesdays — Storytime with Ms. Brittney at 10:30 a.m.
- Thursday, May 26 — Financial Q&A drop in 10 a.m.to 1 p.m.; teen smash 4-5:30 p.m.; and yoga at 6 p.m.
- Friday — Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.; and Summer Reading sign-ups begin.
