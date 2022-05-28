Sign-ups for Summer Reading are ongoing at the Commerce Public Library. There are programs set up through the online system Beanstack for children, teens and adults with prizes and special crafts ready throughout the summer. The library's youngest patrons are also encouraged to take part in early literacy activities during the summer and receive a goody bag at the end of July.
In other library news:
- There now are lunches, or snacks, available at the Commerce library for all children under 18. This is being made possible through a collaboration with the Commerce School System, a donation from a patron, Quality Foods, the Banks-Jackson Food Bank, Four Seasons Garden Club, First Baptist Church of Commerce, Commerce Kiwanis Club and Commerce Friends of the Library. These will be available at the library Mondays through Fridays at noon until July 17.
- Magician and ventriloquist Keith Karnock will entertain with his magic and his bird, Vern, on Tuesday, June 7 at 11 a.m.
- The library has recently added hundreds of new children's books in preparation for summer reading. "There's certainly something for everyone," Library Manager Angel Abounader said. "Whether children are interested in online games like Minecraft or those who prefer more hands-on activities like our new series of Lego books for children. These Lego books explain how to make supercool models such as world landmarks, farm animals, things that go, things that float or things from the wild West."
- An aquarium has also been added this week in Commerce. Stop by to look at the new fish in their home right outside Abounader's office. "How many fish can you count?" asks Children's Program Specialist, Brittney Warren.
- Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m. and chair yoga at noon; Tuesday, Keith Karnok's magic show at 11 a.m. and adult writers at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, family story time with Ms. Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursdays, Teen Smash from 4-5:30 p.m., chess at 6 p.m.; and yoga at 6 p.m.; Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.; and Saturday, Bee Creative watercolor drop-in.
