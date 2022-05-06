Summer Reading program sign-ups start in Commerce on Friday, May 20. Parents may choose to sign-up online with Beanstack or use paper logs to keep up with reading over the summer months. There will be prizes and special activities to encourage babies, children, teens and adults. There will be an art show on May 24 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. with children displaying their artwork from Laura Cox's Storybook Art Club. Puppet Guy's Circus Fanta-Sea, will present a program on Thursday, June 2, at 11 a.m. Magician Keith Karnok and Vern will be at the Commerce Library on Tuesday, June 7, at 11 a.m. More information will be available on upcoming events at sign-up time.
In other library news:
- On display in the library's entrance are end of the year projects from a local homeschool group. These projects range from famous battles to the Oregon Trail, Inventions and famous people.
- The monthly Korean program will be held on Tuesday May 17 at 11:30 a.m. Hooks and Needles meets on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. On Friday, May 20, at 1 p.m. the Book Vine will meet for its regular monthly program. The discussion this time will be about Miss Benson's Beetle by Rachel Joyce. Reviews of this book use words like "hysterical delight, pure joy, gripping tale of adventure and friendship."
- Jacqui Lister will present another Financial Q & A drop in program on Thursday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- New adult fiction include: Karen Kingsbury's The Baxters Prequel, Linda Lael Miller's Country Born, Adriana Trigiani's The Good Left Undone, William W. Johnstone's Sons of Thunder, and Jendella Benson's Hope and Glory.
- New nonfiction include: The Backyard Bird Sanctuary, Handmade Houses for Birds, Bees and Butterflies, The Beekeeper's Lament, Bees in America, Finance for the People, Social Security, Medicare, and Government Pensions, Nolo's Guide to Social Security Disability, Estate Planning Basics, and Answers to 100 Frequently Asked Questions about Social Security Retirement Benefits. Thanks to a patron donation there are also several books on ghosts and haunted houses that have been added to the Commerce shelves.
Upcoming programs include:
- Mondays: Yoga at 10:30 a.m. and chair yoga at noon
- Tuesday, May 17, at 11:30 a.m.: Korean Program
- Wednesdays: Story Time with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; and hooks and needles from 10-11 a.m.
- Thursdays: Teen Smash 4-5:30 p.m.; and yoga at 6 p.m.
- Fridays: Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.; Book Vine at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.