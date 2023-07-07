The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson plans its Summer Reading Program wrap-up party on Thursday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. This event will be held at Nicholson City Park and will include a foam party and the Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department will come hose everyone down. Remember your swim suit and a towel. All ages are welcome with a caregiver. This is a free program.
- A story and craft will be held Tuesday, July 18, at 11 a.m., in the library annex room. The program is free and open to ages 2 and older with a caregiver.
- The last day to redeem Summer Reading Prizes is Saturday, July 22. Drawings for the grand prizes will be held on Monday, July 24.
- The library the following companies for their assistance with prizes this year for the children’s summer reading program: Dollar General, Funopolis, Subway of Commerce/Banks Crossing, Dairy Queen of Commerce, Chick Fil A (Banks Crossing), Captain D’s (Banks Crossing) Rock City, Georgia Aquarium, Gwinnett Stripers, Georgia Theatre Company, Quilting with Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library, Piedmont Regional Library System and the City of Nicholson. Adult Summer Reading: Kay’s A Love of Food and Home (Jefferson), Wild Hare (Commerce), Upstairs on Broad (Commerce), Carole’s Country Cupboard (Nicholson), Jaemor, Eric Rose Insurance Inc. (Jefferson), Baker and Taylor, Quilting Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library, Piedmont Regional Library System and the City of Nicholson.
- The winner of the Georgia Bulldog quilt is Jan Webster. A gentleman from Oconee Baptist Church pulled the winning ticket. The quilt was made by the Quilting Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library.
