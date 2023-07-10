The summer reading program is wrapping up at Maysville Public Library.
On Friday, July 14, from 2:30-4:30 p.m., there will be a celebration with a bouncy house, water fun, snacks and prize giveaways.
It isn’t too late to complete the summer reading logs, which may be turned in by Monday, July 31, to collect your prize.
Also, the Maysville library has story time every Monday at 11 a.m. which features a story and a craft.
