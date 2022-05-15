The Talmo Public Library announces the following events during its "Oceans of Possibilities" summer reading program:
- A Sea of Careers — May 23-27, all-day drop-in
- Don’t Leave Us Hanging — May 30-June 3, all-day drop-in
- Cake by the Ocean — June 6-10, all-day drop-in
- Operation Oil Spill — June 13-17, all-day drop-in
- Ocean in a Jar — June 20-24, all-day drop-in
- Yoga with the Fishies — June 27-July 1 from 10:30-11 a.m.
- Animal Sleepover — July 7-8, all-day drop-in
- Park Day — July 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
