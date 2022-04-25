Tanger Outlets Commerce recently hosted its tree-planting initiative in honor of Earth Day.
"This event was a part of a nationwide Tanger Outlets program to make a difference, one tree at a time," Tanger leaders said. "As a step in helping purify the atmosphere’s air and create fresh oxygen sources, every U.S. Tanger center planted a tree as well as participated in a one-mile stretch of trash pick-up."
All team members were encouraged to participate in environmentally focused efforts and volunteerism in their communities to celebrate Earth Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.