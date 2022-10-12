Tanger Outlets Commerce invites shoppers to support breast cancer research efforts this October with the annual Pink campaign. Shoppers can purchase a $10 Tanger Pink Savings Card to access an additional layer of savings at participating stores throughout October.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Piedmont Athens Regional Breast Health Center, the Tanger Pink beneficiary of a $28,000 donation in 2021. The donation was allocated towards lymphedema garments, expensive compressional garments not covered by insurance and 140 free mammograms for those in the community who couldn’t afford to get a mammogram otherwise. The donation also went directly towards the Lore Smith Young Breast Cancer Survivorship Group, a support group for both the patient and their families. To kick start the 2022 campaign, a Tanger Outlets sponsorship plaque was installed in the Beautiful You Mastectomy Boutique at the Athens center. In addition to the local level, proceeds will also go toward the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

