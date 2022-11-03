Tanger Outlets Commerce will kick-off the holiday season with a family-friendly Tree Lighting on Nov. 11 from 6-8 p.m.
The event will feature entertainment, holiday games and festive surprises. Activities include a live DJ, balloon artist, ornament making and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.