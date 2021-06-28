Tanger Outlets Commerce is set to celebrate its Independence Day Block Party.
The event is planned July 3 from 12-5 p.m.
Highlights include food trucks, yard games, free face paintings, popsicles and more. The event is free to the public.
The outlets will also hold the July Fourth weekend summer sale from Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5. For more information and a list of stores, visit tangeroutlet.com/commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.