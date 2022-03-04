The Cancer Foundation was awarded a $19,463 grant by It’s The Journey, Inc., producer of the Georgia 2‐Day Walk for Breast Cancer. The grant will fund financial assistance for basic life needs to breast cancer patients in the northeast Georgia community.
This grant is one of 32 grants awarded by It’s The Journey this year to breast cancer programs across Georgia.
“It is our honor to support the excellent work that these programs are doing,” said Stephani Tucker, Executive Director of It’s The Journey. “We are proud that our grants remain focused on local needs and impact the lives of Georgians, providing crucial access to services ranging from clinical breast exams, screening mammograms, diagnostics, genetic counseling and testing, to direct financial assistance.”
“The Cancer Foundation is honored to serve breast cancer patients across northeast Georgia through this generous grant from It’s The Journey. With this support, women feeling the financial stress of cancer will now be able to stay in their homes, keep the lights on, travel to treatment appointments, and afford their medications. Thank you to the volunteers and staff of It’s The Journey for partnering with TCF in this powerful way!” says Laura Lowery, Executive Director of The Cancer Foundation.
It’s The Journey, Inc. produces the Georgia 2‐Day Walk for Breast Cancer, an annual endurance walk that raises funds for breast health and breast cancer programs in Georgia. Since 2002, It’s The Journey has raised $17.5 million and funded 465 breast cancer and breast health programs in the state. For a complete listing of the 2022 grant recipients and descriptions of their programs, visit https://itsthejourney.org/2022‐grantees/.
The 2022 Georgia 2‐Day Walk for Breast Cancer takes place October 1‐2. All of the money raised here stays in Georgia. To register for the 2‐Day Walk, visit https://itsthejourney.org/.
