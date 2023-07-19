Jackson County Family Connection and community members are hosting the third annual Teen Rock the Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center.

This free event will feature music, dancing, giveaways and pizza. There will be drawings for prizes including Airpods, gift cards and Bluetooth speakers. They will also giveaway goody bags full of giveaways and an event T-shirt (for the first 100 attendees). Businesses are welcome to donate to the goody bags and/or donate a door prize.

