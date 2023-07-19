Jackson County Family Connection and community members are hosting the third annual Teen Rock the Block Party on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 6-8 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center.
This free event will feature music, dancing, giveaways and pizza. There will be drawings for prizes including Airpods, gift cards and Bluetooth speakers. They will also giveaway goody bags full of giveaways and an event T-shirt (for the first 100 attendees). Businesses are welcome to donate to the goody bags and/or donate a door prize.
This event is intended for youth in 6th-12th grades.
A separate room will be available this year for parents and younger siblings to wait while their teen attends the event.
Resources set to be on hand include ACCA Grandparent's Raising Grandparents; ACTION Inc.'s high school youth program; Advantage Behavioral Health; American Legion Jefferson-Post 56; Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County; CareSource, the presenting sponsor; Carmelita's Couch; Fostering Hope Clothes Closet; Georgia Youth Challenge; Greater Jackson County Young Life; iServe Ministries; Jackson/Banks Area FCA; Jackson County Community Outreach; Jackson County Family Connection; Jackson County Health Department; Jackson County Sheriff's Office; Legacy Youth Mentoring; MedLink Georgia; Peace Place; Piedmont CASA; Piedmont Regional libraries; and Reeboot Jackson.
"For the third year, Jackson County Family Connection and community partners want to do something special for our kids to show our appreciation to them and to kick start their school year," organizers said. "We know that mental health is a huge issue in our community and we want to get resources into the hands of our kids so they can know where to turn if they ever need to reach out.
"Rock the Block is simply a party just for our kids (6th-12th graders) where we also have a room full of resources available to the kids which we disperse in interesting ways. These resource tables will provide either a giveaway or an interactive activity at their table and as the kids come by, they will get a door prize ticket for visiting the table."
