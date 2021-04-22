Jefferson native Cain Thurmond has been awarded the Founder's Cup award for Outstanding Capstone Project. Thurmond won the award while pursuing his MS-MBA in food and agribusiness management at Purdue University.
Thurmond is the Senior Account Manager for Paper and Forest Sales, for CSX Transportation.
He received the award based on his project, "Positioning CSX Corn Supply Pricing for Profitable Sustainable Growth."
