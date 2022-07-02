The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson will host an Under the Sea Story and Craft event on Thursday, July 7, at 1 p.m. The program is free and will be held in the library annex room in the Benton Center.
The library will also host an event to make clay sea animals on Tuesday, July 12, at 10:30 a.m.The program is free. The activity will take place in the library annex room at the Benton Center.
The library's Luau Party will be held Thursday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the East Jackson Park in Nicholson. The water day was rescheduled from to this date. There will be water activities, limbo, hula dancing and snacks. The program is free and open to the public.
In other library news:
- Adult Summer Reading kicks into gear beginning July 5 and runs through July 30. Adults that check out two Nicholson Public Library books receive a ticket to win a book bag filled with goodies. The library will draw weekly. You can only win once.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, July 21, at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is The Matarese Circle by Robert Ludlum. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.