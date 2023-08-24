United Way of Northeast Georgia recently announced its 2024 Community Impact grant recipients at its Community Celebration. In 2024, the organization will grant a total of $800,000 to 27 programs across the 12-county region.

The grantees are both individual nonprofit programs and programs of nonprofit collaborations. Grant recipients provide services in one of United Way of Northeast Georgia’s three focus areas: Basic needs, early childhood success and workforce development. United Way of Northeast Georgia 2024 Community Impact Grant Recipients include:

