United Way of Northeast Georgia recently announced its 2024 Community Impact grant recipients at its Community Celebration. In 2024, the organization will grant a total of $800,000 to 27 programs across the 12-county region.
The grantees are both individual nonprofit programs and programs of nonprofit collaborations. Grant recipients provide services in one of United Way of Northeast Georgia’s three focus areas: Basic needs, early childhood success and workforce development. United Way of Northeast Georgia 2024 Community Impact Grant Recipients include:
Basic Needs recipients (program and agency)
- Athens Area Homeless Shelter’s Almost Home Emergency Shelter
- Athens Community Council on Aging’s Meals on Wheels
- Family Promise of Athens’ Family Shelter
- Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and City of Refuge Childhood Nutrition Collaboration
- New Path 1010’s Weekend Food Bag Program
- Project Safe, Peace Place and Circle of Love’s Domestic Violence Crisis Intervention Services collaboration
Early Childhood Success recipients (program and agency)
- Atlas Ministry’s ATLAS Primary Prep
- Athens Area Diaper Bank’s Home Visiting Diaper Partners Program
- Athens Community Council on Aging’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
- Books for Keeps’ Books as a Bridge
- Brightpaths’ First Steps/Healthy Families
- Northeast Georgia CASA
- Quality Care for Children’s Creating Quality and Ensuring Access
- Reach Out and Read’s Northeast Georgia Early Literacy Intervention
- The Ark Family Preservation Center
- The Tree House’s Nurturing Parenting Program
- YWCO’s Girls Club
Workforce Development recipients (program and agency)
- ACTION Inc.’s Opportunities to Excel
- Ashton Hope Keegan Foundation’s Educational Program
- Athens Land Trust’s Young Urban Farmers, Builders and Conservation Stewards
- Casa de Amistad’s GED Classes in Spanish
- DIVAS Who Win Freedom Center’s SHE Works
- Dr. Annise Mabry Foundation’s Rural Communities Diploma Program
- Georgia Committee on the Employment of People with Disabilities’ Manufacturing Institute
- Goodwill of North Georgia’s Workforce Development for Young Adults
- Northeast Georgia Regional Commission’s Job Training for Young Adults
- Lydia’s Place’s Elevate
With more than 40 grant reviewers, composed of community volunteers from United Way of Northeast Georgia’s 12-county region, applications were carefully reviewed to determine the final choices. Grant recipients receive financial funding for the entirety of the upcoming calendar year and provide quarterly updates of their program’s impact. Grant applications are open each year from May 1–June 1. To learn more about the Community Impact model and grant making process, visit unitedwaynega.org.
