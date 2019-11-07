The Masonic Lodge in Jefferson is celebrating 175 years in November.
A celebration of the Unity Masonic Lodge is planned Nov. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the Albert Gordon Post #56 American Legion Hall across the street from the Unity Lodge. The lodge will be open for tours and visitation during the event.
The Grandmaster of Freemasons in Georgia will be in attendance.
The event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.