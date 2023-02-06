Jefferson's Tree Council is seeking vendors for the 13th Annual Spring Foliage Festival being held on Saturday, March 18.
The festival will be held at City Park in Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include live goods, trees, plants, herbs, arts and crafts, food and all-day music and entertainment. There will also be educational information and displays.
This is an outdoor event, held rain or shine, and adequate space is available to safely allow for social distancing for both vendors and customers.
The council is seeking growers and vendors who produce live goods, tree, nature, garden, or “green” related arts, crafts, or products, as well as food vendors. Additionally, businesses that provide tree or landscape services are encouraged to participate, as are non-profits.
All arts and crafts must be nature or environment related and must be handmade by the vendor.
For additional information, or to request an application, contact the City Arborist at 706-201-7893 or arborvitals@gmail.com.
