The local Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, October 23, at Clarke Central High School in Athens.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s.
While plans are moving forward to host Athens Walk in person, organizers plan to implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.
“It’s almost overwhelming with the amount of support we are receiving from the Athens and surrounding communities”, added Anna Scott, Walk Manager, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. “The funds we are raising and will continue to raise make a big difference in the lives of people living with Alzheimer’s along with their caregivers. This is not a disease that is going away and we need to continue to fight to end it."
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 334,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.
