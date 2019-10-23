Walk to End Alzheimer's is coming up Oct. 26 in Athens.
The Alzheimer's Association's annual walk will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at Clarke Central High School. Registration is at 8 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk at 9:30 a.m.
"Hundreds of Athens and surrounding area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s," according to a news release. "In 2018, the Athens Walk raised $144,000 contributing to more than $96 million raised nationwide for care, support and research efforts for those impacted by Alzheimer's.
"Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants will learn more about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony."
To sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual, visit alz.org/walk.
Clarke Central is located at 350 South Milledge Ave., Athens.
