Marci Webster is the winner of the Book Lovers Box at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson. Each library branch in the Piedmont Regional Library System (PRLS) hosted a “Tell Us Your Story” survey and participants were entered to win a box.
- the library will offer a session for painting pirate ships on canvas to take home on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 3-5 p.m. The program is free and open to ages three and older with a caregiver. The program will be held at the Library Annex in the Benton Center.
- Nicholson will host "Movies in the Park" featuring Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. The movie will be shown in the Nicholson City Park.
- Torrence Mack owner of TDM Technologies International conducted the iPhone and Android Phone Class for Seniors at the Nicholson library. Attendees learned how to recognize and eliminate scammers, scan Q-codes, delete browsing history and more.
