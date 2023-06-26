The Jefferson Woman's Club presented a $1,000 donation to the Cancer Foundation on June 23, marking the third consecutive year of monetary donations.
The Foundation serves 25 counties in Northeast Georgia, providing financial assistance to eligible patients of al ethnicities afflicted with various types of cancer. Such assistance not only provides financial relief, but also alleviates patients' stress while receiving treatment. Since its founding in 2009, the Cancer Foundation has served over 5,000 families. In 2022, 47 Jackson County patients received financial assistance. The Foundation is supported by individual donations, grants, endowments and corporate sponsorships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.