National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) has announced that Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson, Georgia will be joining as an official location for 2023. This is the first year that the cemetery will participate in this national program.
"Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely," according to a Wreaths Across America news release.
This year, there will be more than 3,700 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 16, with more than two million volunteers coming together.
The goal for Woodbine Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 150 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there.
“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”
Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath for Woodbine Cemetery, are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/175054 to learn more. National Wreaths Across America Day is a free community event open to all people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.