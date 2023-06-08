Social workers from Sixty Plus Services at Piedmont Healthcare will lead a comprehensive workshop on Friday, July 21, for non-professional caregivers of those with dementia. Participants will learn about the types and stages of dementia, helpful resources and how to take care of yourself.
The workshop will take place at Athens Community Council on Aging, located at 135 Hoyt Street in Athens, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost for the workshop is $20 and includes a light lunch. To register, call Kellye Morgan at 706-549-4850 or email kmorgan@accaging.org.
