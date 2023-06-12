Honor Wrenn

Honor Wrenn

Honor Wrenn, a 10-year-old girl, has qualified as a state finalist in the National American Miss Georgia Pageant to be held July 1 at Renaissance Waverly in Atlanta.

This pageant is held for girls ages 4-18 in five different age divisions. The newly-crowned Miss Georgia Jr. Pre-Teen will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses and air transportation to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland in California. She will also tour Hollywood and will have the chance to represent Georgia for the entire year.

