Honor Wrenn, a 10-year-old girl, has qualified as a state finalist in the National American Miss Georgia Pageant to be held July 1 at Renaissance Waverly in Atlanta.
This pageant is held for girls ages 4-18 in five different age divisions. The newly-crowned Miss Georgia Jr. Pre-Teen will receive a $1,000 cash award, the official crown and banner, a bouquet of roses and air transportation to compete in the national pageant at Disneyland in California. She will also tour Hollywood and will have the chance to represent Georgia for the entire year.
Contestants will compete in four overall categories, including formal wear modeling, person introduction, interview and community service project.
Wrenn’s activities include cheerleading, tumbling, gymnastics, chorus, American Sign Language Club, DCES Dragonettes, swimming, creating make-up tutorials and bowling with her dad. She also enjoys caring for her horses and Great Dane; helping out and meeting customers at her family’s business; having her art work displaced at the Oconee County Cultural Arts Foundation; hanging out with friends and family; and traveling.
Wrenn is the daughter of Jessie and Amy Wrenn, who own Mary's TFP in Bogart.
For more information about the pageant, visit namiss.com.
